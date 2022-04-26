Dungannon vet's £1.25m settlement a first for NI

A FORMER Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) employee from Dungannon has received a £1.25million settlement and an apology.

In September 2021, Dr Tamara Bronckaers, who worked within the Veterinary Service Animal Health Group won a landmark action against DAERA.

This was relating to serious breaches of animal welfare, failures regarding zoonoses control measures (i.e. transfer of disease from animals to humans) and traceability within the meat supply chain, which ultimately resulted in her constructive dismissal.

