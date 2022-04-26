Tyrone Husky Rescue founder ‘heartbroken’ at plan refusal

Last week Mid-Ulster District Council's planning committee rejected an application from CD Consulting, on behalf of Tyrone Husky Rescue, to change the use of an existing horse stable at Ballynahaye Road to a dog re-homing centre.

The application came before the planning committee having received six objections lodged against it. The concerns expressed in these objections include potential noise pollution from barking dogs, safety concerns should a husky get loose and concerns about an increase in traffic on the roads leading to the site.

The application proposed to retain two modular buildings and create one dwelling house, all of which will be used in association with the dog re-homing centre.

The application was rejected after a planning officer said they did not feel the case “would be considered such an important service provider to be considered as meeting the exceptions case.”

Hayley Doak, who started the rescue in 2017, says the planning committee’s decision to refuse her application is “heartbreaking”.

Hayley explained that she had been running the rescue out of a different location previously but was forced to move due to unforeseen circumstances. Hayley said, “I was in Mullybrannon but was forced to leave through no fault of my own. The bank repossessed that house, which was nothing to do with me. So I knew for a long time that my time there was limited.

“It took me about two years but eventually I found this site and met with the landlord to explain what I'd like to do, he told me 'work away'.

“So I started getting the site ready and since I was planning on living on site, as I had been at Mullybrannon, a friend told me to make sure I was allowed to do that.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier