Lifebuoy was missing from River Liffey stand as rescuers tried to help Dungannon man: inquest

Lifebuoy was missing from River Liffey stand as rescuers tried to help Dungannon man: inquest

Mr Daniel Cullen.

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

A lifebuoy was missing from its stand when rescuers tried to help a Dungannon man who fell into the River Liffey while on his way home from an evening socialising in Dublin last year, an inquest has heard.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court was told that Daniel Cullen died after falling into the Liffey at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay shortly before midnight on June 8th, 2021 while he and two other friends were urinating into the river.

Mr Cullen (34), a former civil servant of Oaks Road, Dungannon, had been commuting to Dublin on a regular basis before his death to pursue an acting career.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271