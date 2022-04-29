Major price hike for SSE Airtricity customers

SOME Tyrone householders were hit with another blow last week with the announcement that SSE Airtricity is upping customers’ electric bills by 33%.

The firm made the announcement on Friday against a backdrop of soaring utility bills blamed on wholesale markets and the war in Ukraine.

SSE says the increase will be effective from June 1, “and means a typical customer will see costs rise by around £0.64 per day”.

The firm says they are also providing “additional supports for customers who have been adversely affected by the current energy crisis”.

A spokesman said: “This includes expanding its existing customer support fund by an additional £1 million to provide direct support to customers in difficulty. SSE Airtricity has also made a charitable donation of more than £825,000 to a trusted charity partner which will be used to support people who are struggling across the island with the increased cost of living due to rising inflation and global market conditions.”

Klair Neenan, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, added: “Throughout winter, we worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease. Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure."

Full story in next week's Tyrone Courier.