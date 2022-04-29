Three charged following burglary in Dungannon

Three people have been charged with burglary after taking an estimated £1717 of stolen property from a shop in the Scotch Street area of Dungannon.

The burglary occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 28th April.

The property has since been recovered and returned and three suspects have been charged.

A statement from the Police said:

"Police have charged a 32-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man with burglary.

"All three are to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today, Friday April 29th.



"The charges relate to the burglary of a business premises in the Scotch Street area in the early hours of Thursday April 28th.

"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)."