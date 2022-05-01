Aughnacloy pupils get creative in news writing!

AUGHNACLOY Primary School recently took part in a C2k News Desk competition.

Key stage 2 pupils were challenged to write a diary entry or a blog from the point of view of someone living in the past, whilst Key Stage 1 pupils had to imagine they were packing a suitcase as an evacuee in World War 2 or Victorian times.

Harry Graham, P4, was the overall Northern Ireland winner for Key Stage 1 and Jacob Bloomer’s entry for Key Stage 2 was highly commended.

Well done to both boys!