Fane Valley look forward to Balmoral Show

Fane Valley will once again continue its sponsorship partnership with Balmoral Show and is set to support the Holstein and Hereford sections plus the Hampshire Down and Charolais sheep sections.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch, Matthew Armstrong, Technical Support Manager at Fane Valley Feeds, said, “Sponsoring Balmoral Show is another way for us to give back to the local agricultural community.

"We are very proud to be associated with several class sponsorships across the four days. Balmoral Show always creates much excitement coming into the summer and kicks off the show season on a high."

Stephen Lavery – Sales Manager at Fane Valley Feeds remarked, "Balmoral Show is the highlight of the show calendar for our customers and the Northern Ireland farmer.

"For Fane Valley to be part of it through the sponsorship of livestock sections highlights our commitment to the sector and local farmers, and we wish all competitors the best of luck in their respective classes and the summer ahead."