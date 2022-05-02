Dungannon Soroptimists plant Sorbus Trees in Anne's memory
Dungannon Soroptimists gathered together to plant 3 Sorbus Trees in Dungannon Park, by kind permission of the Local Council, in memory of Anne Greenaway.
Anne died in March 2021, she was a very committed member of Soroptimist International of Dungannon and is much missed by her friends and family.
It is hoped a plaque will be added later in the year.
Full story and pictures in this weeks Tyrone Courier
