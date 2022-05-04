Three arrested in connection with money laundering in Tyrone and Armagh

Three arrested in connection with money laundering in Tyrone and Armagh
Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Three men have been arrested in counties Armagh and Tyrone following a HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) operation.

HMRC, supported by the PSNI, attended eight residential properties in Crossmaglen, Bessbrook and Dungannon on 28th April, 2022.

More than £8,000 and €30,000 were seized during searches along with mobile phones, paperwork and a HGV lorry cab.

The three men, aged 33, 32 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of excise fraud and money laundering.

All three were interviewed under caution and have been released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271