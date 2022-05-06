Betting shops and bingo halls open on Sunday in Mid-Ulster against all odds!

Betting shops and bingo halls open on Sunday in Mid-Ulster against all odds!

Oasis Bingo, Cookstown staff

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Against all odds, bookies shops and bingo halls can how open on Sundays for the first time in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster.

Sunday opening became operational in Northern Ireland at the weekend and is the first major alteration to betting laws since 1985 and brings Northern Ireland into line with Britain and the Republic.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220504tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271