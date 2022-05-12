Coagh native Matthew in Hospice skydive challenge

One of the Southern Area Hospice Chaplaincy team, Rev Matthew Hagan has signed up to take part in a ‘Skydive for the Hospice' on Saturday 21st May, 2022.

When Matthew is not helping patients and their families by providing chaplaincy support, he is also helping the Fundraising Team by taking part in challenges to raise funds for our local Hospice services.

Matthew, a Coagh native, who is a well-known Church of Ireland Rector outside Armagh, has provided care and support to many patients and their families since he became a Chaplain in the Hospice almost 13 years ago.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out or epaper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220511tyronecourier