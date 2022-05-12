HMRC raids in Dungannon & Armagh leads to three arrests

THREE men were arrested in Co Tyrone and Co Armagh after HMRC searched eight houses in Dungannon, Crossmaglen and Bessbrook.

Cash worth £8,000 and €30,000 was recovered by revenue and customs officers and the PSNI during the raids, although all three men have since been released on bail.

The raids took place on 28 April, where the cash was seized along with mobile phones, paperwork and a lorry cab.



