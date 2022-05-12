Macmillan gives over £43,000 to struggling cancer patients in the Mid-Ulster area

LAST year, Macmillan Cancer Support gave over £43,000 to around 125 people living with cancer in the Mid-Ulster District Council area.

As many cancer patients on low-incomes struggle with the financial fallout of a diagnosis, compounded by the current cost of living crisis and Covid-19, Macmillan is urging anyone in need to seek their support.

Macmillan Grants helped 125 people in the Mid-Ulster District Council area pay for essentials such as heating bills and hospital transport costs, after they were diagnosed with cancer or underwent cancer treatment.

A cancer diagnosis often brings increased and unexpected living costs, such as requiring wigs or post-surgery clothing, a new bed for someone who can no longer climb the stairs to their bedroom, or fresh bedding for those experiencing incontinence and other treatment side-effects. Research by Macmillan found that more than nine in ten people living with cancer in Northern Ireland (96%) reported a financial impact from their diagnosis.

