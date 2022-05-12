Police appeal for witnesses following church vandalism in Dungannon

Police are appealing information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage at a church in the Killeeshill Road area of Dungannon.



Inspector McNeill said: “We received a report at around 10.50pm yesterday, Wednesday 11th May, that graffiti had been sprayed on the perimeter wall of the property.



“Further graffiti was also discovered to have been scraped onto the same wall.



“Our enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a hate incident, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who has any information which could assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2080 of 11/05/22.”



Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.