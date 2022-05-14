Labour leader Tony Blair's Dungannon links!

Join the Big Jubilee Lunch as part of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee!
'Hoop dancers' at Ballygawley Primary School concert during the 1950s. Standing from left: Marion Wiggan, Helena Cunningham, Margaaret Wilson, Valerie Coote, Josephine McAfee, Margaret McKeown, Helen
Did you know that 25 years ago this week, the then new Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair was drawing on his family background in Tyrone as the Government sought to make progress in Northern Ireland.
The Tyrone Courier learned shortly after his election that the new occupant of No 10 Downing Street had relations in Dungannon and had childhood memories of visiting Ulster.
