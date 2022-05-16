EA 'concerned about significant impact' of bus strike

This week’s bus strike will affect over 55,000 children and young people in receipt of bus passes will be impacted as well as fare paying pupils, the Education Authority says.

The school transport network will be significantly disrupted this week due to strike action by Translink bus drivers from GMB and Unite Trade Unions, which runs from Tuesday, May 17 to Monday, May 23, 2022.

During this time no Translink bus services will operate, including Ulsterbus, Metro, Goldliner and Glider.

This will affect pupils who attend both primary and post-primary schools as well as Further Education Colleges.

EA’s ‘yellow’ bus services will continue to operate as normal, however, given the unprecedented scale of disruption to the wider network operated by Translink, no alternative provision is available to the EA.

Parents are therefore strongly advised to make alternative arrangements for their child if they connect with a Translink bus service for any portion of their journey to and/or from school. This includes children who connect to a Translink service via an EA yellow bus, private hire bus or ferry service. EA cannot guarantee pupils will be able to complete their journey and strongly advise they confirm alternative arrangements.

Speaking about the latest industrial action, Robbie McGreevy, EA Assistant Director of Corporate HR and Business Planning, said: “We are very concerned about the significant impact this week’s industrial action will have on pupils, schools and families.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Department of Education and Translink to consider all possible options to minimise disruption.”

Parents are advised to check Translink’s social media channels and website www.translink.co.uk for regular updates.