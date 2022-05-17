Confirmation service at St Anne's Church, Drumglass Parish

A Service of Confirmation was held in St Anne's church, Drumglass parish, on Tuesday 10th May, by The Most Rev. John McDowell (Archbishop of Armagh).

Twenty four candidates had completed a ten week preparation programme prior to the evening which allowed them to hear, learn, question, discuss and explore Mark's Gospel, the Ten Commandments and the Apostles' Creed, discovering more about Jesus, why He came and what it means to follow Him.

