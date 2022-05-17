'Please keep our care home open'

A BELOVED care home in Ballygawley is set to close after almost three decades in operation.

The Firs care home will close in June, after owner Pauline Gormley made the decision to retire after 28 years running the care home, unless a suitable buyer comes forward soon.

The care home, founded by Pauline in 1994, is an eight-bed residential unit for adults with special needs/learning difficulties set in a small private cul-de-sac in Ballygawley village totally integrated into the small residential community.



Day care is provided for individuals who live independently in the local community providing a range of occupational and recreational activities to meet their wishes and needs.

Mrs Gormley is set to retire on 21st June and as it currently stands, she has to have at least a letter of intent to buy by the 27th May.

