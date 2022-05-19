Data reveals the safest place to live in Northern Ireland

Residents of Mid Ulster live in the safest Northern Irish region, with just 0.93 burglaries per 1,000 people last year.

That’s according to the latest study by Confused.com (Q2, 2022). The research analyses burglary data provided by police forces across the UK between 2017 and 2021* to identify the safest cities to live across the UK.

The region experienced the third-fewest number of burglaries in the UK overall, with 138 thefts in 2021. This is just 2.98% more than Mid and East Antrim in second (134 thefts) and 16.94% more than Fermanagh and Omagh in first (118).

With just 0.95 burglaries per 1,000 people last year, residents of Ards and North Down are the second least likely to experience a burglary in Northern Ireland. Burglary rates in Ards and North Down have dropped 13.44% on average each year since 2017, the third biggest decrease in Northern Ireland. This is almost a third (30.66%) fewer thefts than neighbouring region Lisburn and Castlereagh City (1.37 burglaries per 1,000 people).

Mid and East Antrim is the third safest region in Northern Ireland, with just 0.96 burglaries per 1,000 people last year. Since 2017, burglaries in Mid and East Antrim have dropped an average of 12.79% each year, the fourth-largest decrease in the country. This is a 43.52% decrease to the number of burglaries experienced in neighbouring region, the Antrim and Newtonabbey.

Fermanagh and Omagh place fourth, with just 1.01 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. The region saw the fewest burglaries across the country in 2021 (118), with rates dropping an average of 11.23% each year since 2017. In comparison to neighbouring regions, this is almost a quarter (23.48%) of the number of burglaries in Derry City and Strabane (1.32 per 1,000 people).

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com comments: "Although burglary rates seem to be dropping year on year, it’s still as important to make sure your home is safe. Security cameras and burglary alarms aren’t only a great deterrent from potential thieves but having them could reduce your home insurance prices.

“Our guide to protecting your home from burglars outlines some of the most effective ways of keeping your house safe. This includes some simple changes, such as investing in smart home security. Nowadays, technology has advanced to give us cheap, easy to install smart home devices such as doorbells and automated lights. These let you know who’s outside without you needing to go near the door.”