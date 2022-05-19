Cutting edge technology comes to Fivemiletown College

FIVEMILETOWN College has again been the home of Cutting Edge Technology when it hosted a crusher from EDGE Innovate, Dungannon, for one week.

Located close to the main Enniskillen Belfast Road, cars slowed down and heads turned to see the impressive feat of technology in the car park.

Students then had very informative group talks from Steven Conway, Territory Sales Manager at EDGE, on manufacturing, how the crusher operates, and the extensive range of job opportunities for young people within the company.

