New research shows house prices in Mid-Ulster are falling... in contrast to elsewhere in NI!

THE price of houses in Mid-Ulster have tumbled in the first three months of this year, despite residential property across the Province rising.

Latest research from Ulster University showed that the price of houses dropped by 8.1% between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The average price of a house in Mid-Ulster is now £194,301, down from £211,424.

However, this is above the average price of residential property in Northern Ireland, which now stands at £202,325.

The price of houses in the Province continues to gain momentum, despite rising inflation and living costs.

Research shows a growth of 2.3% for the first three months of this year, with annual price increases equating to 9.7%.

