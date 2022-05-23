Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Monday 23 May 2022 21:11
Here's the weather forecast for Tuesday, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Sun shines on Steven at Enniskillen Autotest event
Newmills MACE store awarded gold at Store of the Year awards
Dungannon Rugby Club's Annual Dinner takes place
Josh Green Memorial Match a huge success!
Dungannon Rangers Supporters Club gathers for action packed Europa League final
Coach Devlin hails ‘brilliant group of lads’
Fergal crushes three-hour marathon at Belfast as Paddy and Stuart make debuts
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271