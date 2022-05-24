Police appeal for witnesses after gun found in Dungannon

Police appeal for witnesses after gun found in Dungannon
Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of a firearm in Dungannon.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “At around 10.15am yesterday, Monday 23rd May, police received a report of a firearm having been discovered in the Brantry Road area.

“The item, believed to be a partially sawn off shotgun, was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers, before being taken away for further examination.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 575 of 23/05/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

