Mid-Ulster woman loses £1,000 in WhatsApp scam

POLICE in Mid-Ulster are urging members of the public to be vigilant following recent reports of fraudulent WhatsApp messages.

The scams involve a text or WhatsApp from a person claiming to be a family member, and have the common aim of encouraging the recipient to transfer money.

Superintendent Stephen Murray, said: “We are continuing to see this scam circulating. In each case, a person purporting to be a daughter or son, asks for money. Typically, a family member is short of money or late paying bills, and asks the recipient to transfer money into an account.

“Recently, a woman in Magherafelt was scammed out of nearly £1,000 following a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be her son."

