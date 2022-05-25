Police investigating yet another attack on Moy War Memorial

The War Memorial in Moy has once again been vandalised in the latest of a number of attacks that Police are treating as hate crimes.

David Cuddy, chairman of Dungannon/Moy Royal British Legion has said he “condemns, yet again, the disturbance of the wreaths at Moy War memorial” on the weekend beginning Friday 13th May.

“It is obvious that no respect is shown to those who gave their lives in the two World Wars and conflicts since.” he said. “Damage was caused to a number or wreaths.

Again it appears to be those leaving licensed premises resorting to thuggish behaviour.

