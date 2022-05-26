IFA sanctions Coalisland Athletic for IRA chanting

IFA sanctions Coalisland Athletic for IRA chanting
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

THE Irish Football Association has fined Coalisland Athletic after a video emerged on social media of members of the team chanting IRA slogans on a team bus.

Coalisland Athletic secured a 4-1 win over Bangor Young Men in the Junior Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Monday 2 May.

Following the win, a brief video clip of their celebrations, circulating on social media, shows around a dozen men dancing on a team bus, with some apparently chanting “Up the Ra”.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for full story or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271