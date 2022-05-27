Translink strike officially ends as workers accept revised pay offer

Loughgall FC unveil ambitious new redevelopment plans
The Translink strike, which was suspended just before it was due to begin on Tuesday 17th May, has now officially ended, according to GMB.
Translink management offered a new pay offer at the eleventh hour – which bus drivers, cleaners and shunters have now accepted.
The offer means strikes will not go ahead.
Peter Macklin, GMB Organiser, said:
"This shows the strength that workers have when they stick together to demand a fair deal.
“This is a well deserved pay increase and package that our members fought hard for.
“We thank every member who stood firm and earned this decent pay deal for themselves and their colleagues.”