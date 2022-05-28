Council 'no' to Saturday market rents rise

Council 'no' to Saturday market rents rise

Cookstown's popular Saturday market.

Ian Greer

Reporter:

Ian Greer

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

MID-ULSTER District Council, the new owners of the Royal Charter and Cookstown's Saturday market, have quashed rumours of a rents increase for stallholders.

A caller to the Courier claimed there were rumours of price increases facing stallholders by the Council, which acquired the centuries-old Market Rights last year.

In reply to a query from the Mid-Ulster Courier, a Council spokesperson said the Saturday market pitch fees currently range from £10 to £25 per day depending on the size of the stall, and at present, there are no plans to increase pitch fees from April.

And the Council also has plans for the market.

Read the full story and history of Cookstown market in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220525tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271