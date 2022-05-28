Memorable Mondello for Dungannon rider Brown

Memorable Mondello for Dungannon rider Brown

Dungannon rider Adam Brown will remember his Mondello debut for years to come.

Ian Greer

Reporter:

Ian Greer

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Dungannon rider Adam Brown had a memorable Mondello.

Despite slipping off in a damp practice, thus leaving him without a qualifying position, and starting from the back of the grid for race one, his lap times in race one put him on pole for race two and three. Brown went on to take a decisive win in race three.

Full race report in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220525tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271