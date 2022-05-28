No electric in Mid-Ulster when it comes to vehicles!

Northern Ireland councils lack a plan to transition to electric vehicles more than a decade after the first charging points were installed, data has revealed.

Figures gathered by the Belfast Telegraph under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act reveal that just 33 (1.6%) of 2,016 vehicles owned by local authorities are electric or hybrid.

Two councils — Mid-Ulster and Ards & North Down — have no vehicles in their combined 325-strong fleets.

