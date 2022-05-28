True stories from times gone past in the Tyrone Courier

From the Tyrone Courier

Wednesday 24th May, 1972



* The Talbot brothers took the first three places in a 25-mile Time Trial held by the East Tyrone Cycling Club in Cookstown.



* Digging resumed at the Fort on Castle Hill, Clogher. Mr Richard Warner, from the Ulster Museum, was in charge of the excavations.



* When a Coalisland undertaker was about to receive a consignment of coffins, Police and military ordered the coffins to be opened as a precautionary measure, due to the troublesome times at the time.



