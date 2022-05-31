Deadline passed – Ballygawley care home set to close

The beloved Firs Care Home in Ballygawley is now officially set for closure, despite an outpour of support from families, politicians and campaigners in an attempt to keep the home open.

Owner Pauline Gormley, who is set to retire on 21st June, had been given a deadline of 27th May for a prospective buyer to come forward.

With that date now having passed, the Southern Trust are now set to close the home and begin the process of relocating the residents, some of whom have lived in the care home for some 27 years.

