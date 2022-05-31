Huge crowds flock to the Cookstown Continental Market!

Over 20,000 people visited Cookstown for the return of the Cookstown Continental Market over the weekend.

Organised by Mid-Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market took place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May as part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour.

The market featured over 40 traders from as far afield as Morocco, Spain, France, Holland, Italy, Poland and Ecuador.

