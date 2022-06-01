Cookstown Liverpool supporter escapes injury in scare after Champions League final

Cookstown Liverpool supporter escapes injury in scare after Champions League final
Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

josh.farrell@tyronecourier.co.uk

A Cookstown man who attended the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday night was caught up in trouble after the game but narrowly escaped injury when the group he was with was attacked by youths.

Gareth Hutton was reflecting on what should have been in a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Paris, and he admits he was "fearing the worst" when 15 to 20 youths attacked Liverpool supporters after the game, which ended 1-0 to the Spanish giants.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271