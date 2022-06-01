Bank Holiday Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Email:
info@yourlurgan.com
Wednesday 1 June 2022 21:46
Here's the UK weather forecast for Thuesday, June 2, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Tyrone edge out Derry to take Minor title
Fivemiletown College U13s win NI Small Schools’ Cup
MIGHTY OAKS!
Great racing in great weather at Kirkistown
Loughgall FC unveil ambitious new redevelopment plans
Dungannon Rugby Club's Annual Dinner takes place
Fergal crushes three-hour marathon at Belfast as Paddy and Stuart make debuts
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271