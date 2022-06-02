Desertcreat WI ladies take a 'lead' in Platinum Jubilee competition

The National Federation of Women’s Institutes have launched a competition in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which honours Her Majesty’s fondness for Corgis.

Members of Desertcreat Women’s Institute in Cookstown have taken up the challenge and have knitted 20 Corgis, all called Winnie and all made from recycled wool and in different colour combinations.

And they are inviting local children to get involved.

