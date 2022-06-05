Southern Trust offering post COVID-19 support
The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is now offering a new dedicated assessment and treatment service for people with post COVID-19 syndrome.
The service aims to support those with longer-term physical or mental health symptoms, lasting more than 12 weeks since infection.
Since it started in October, the one-stop-shop clinic has supported 312 patients referred by their GP or hospital consultant.
