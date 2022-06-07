Police quiz man over ‘abhorrent’ video mocking Michaela

Police say they have spoken to a man in relation to a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey which was sung by a crowd of loyalists.

He attended a Police Station in Dungannon on Sunday for voluntary interview, the PSNI said.

“Enquiries are continuing,” they added.

Other men are expected to be spoken to in the coming days. It is understood Police have taken legal advice on what offences the men can be questioned about under caution.

