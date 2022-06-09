Accused ex-soldier ‘didn’t deliberately aim’ machine gun at Aidan McAnespie, court told

Accused ex-soldier ‘didn’t deliberately aim’ machine gun at Aidan McAnespie, court told

The Army checkpoint in Aughnacloy

A former soldier accused of killing Aidan McAnespie at a border checkpoint in 1988 has told his trial that he did not deliberately aim a machine gun at him.

David Jonathan Holden (52), whose address on court papers is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast, took to the witness stand at Belfast Crown Court last Monday, 30th May.

Mr McAnespie (23) was killed on the Monaghan Road in Aughnacloy on Sunday, February 21, 1988, seconds after walking through a fortified border security checkpoint. He was on his way to a local GAA club when he was fatally shot in the back.

Mr Holden, who was an 18-year-old guardsman with the Grendier Guards at the time from England, denies the charge of manslaughter.

