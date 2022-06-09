Pipe Band Championship returns to Mid-Ulster

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Email:
newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com
Thursday 9 June 2022 14:01
The Mid-Ulster Pipe Band Championships returned recently on Saturday, 4th June at Cookstown High School.
Be sure to check out this week's Tyrone Courier for all the pictures, or see our epaper
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
SuperCupNI unveil new girls' tournament
Can NI make it lucky 13?
Voluntary Service Queen's Award for Knockmany Running Club
Dungannon Golf Club hosts Ireland’s oldest Open competition
Tyrone inquest begins
Cookstown Motor Club Tyrone Stages Rally launch
Great racing in great weather at Kirkistown
Dungannon Rugby Club's Annual Dinner takes place
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271