Fivemiletown College plays host to over 50 exhibitors at careers advice & guidance event

Fivemiletown College students enjoying the careers event.

Fivemiletown College played host to over 50 exhibitors and hundreds of pupils and parents recently as the school embarked on its first large scale event since the start of the pandemic.

The event saw careers advice and guidance from Institutes of Further and Higher Education, Food, Hospitality and Tourism, Building Services, Childcare and Teaching, Manufacturing and Engineering, Public Services, Medicine and Health and Social Care plus many more.

