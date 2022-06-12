Queen's Jubilee celebrations throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster!

Howard Primary School Principal Phyllis McWilliams with a young group of pupils pictured at their special Jubilee cake during school celebrations.

By a Courier reporter

To celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, events and parties have been taking place throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster.

Towns and villages have been marking the occasion with a multitude of events ranging from tea parties to community parties and family fun days.

See photographs in this week's Courier from:

Queen Elizabeth II PS., Pomeroy

Howard PS

Bush Nursery Unit

Donaghey PS

Ballygawley

Pomeroy

Tyrooney

Sandholes and

Donaghmore

All in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier

… and don't miss this coming week's Courier for loads more Jubilee photos from local towns and villages!

