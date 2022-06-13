Three men charged with causing criminal damage to Moy War Memorial following fifth attack

Police investigating recent criminal damage to a War Memorial in Moy have charged three men.

It follows a fifth attack on Moy War Memorial at the weekend.

A 20-year-old male has been charged with criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.

A second 20-year-old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assault on Police.

A 19-year old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, resisting Police and attempted criminal damage.

The three are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Friday, 8th July.

