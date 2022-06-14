In your Tyrone Courier... out now!

In your Tyrone Courier... out now!
In your Tyrone Courier this week:

* 12 Page P7 Schools Supplement
* 11 pages of Platinum Jubilee events throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster
* Three men charged following fifth attack on Moy War Memorial
* Plan approved for Coalisland Leisure Hub
* New school at Edendork gets the green light
* Desertcreat Scottish Country Dancing Group's 60th Anniversary
* Summer bash back in Coalisland
* Fivemiletown RBL Veterans Cycling Club Remembrance Challenge
* More photos from the Tyrone Fleadh in Coalisland
* Tullylagan Vintage Rally photo special
* Two pages of church and Holy Communion candidates
* 16 Pages of all the sports locally

