Funeral takes place of Mr  Lee Mallaghan, founder of Powerscreen

THE funeral took place on Friday of one of the founders of Dungannon-based industrial business Powerscreen who passed away last week.

Lee Mallaghan, originally from Pomeroy, died peacefully at his home in Maynooth, Co Kildare on Monday, June 6.

A Funeral Mass was held on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

