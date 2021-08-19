Third Tour of East Tyrone well supported

Nearly 200 cyclists took part in the third Tour of East Tyrone promoted by East Tyrone Cycling Club.
Two routes of 55 and 75 miles show cased the heavenly county Tyrone countryside which was admired by all participants.
East Tyrone Cycling Club would like to extend a tremendous thank you to Lowe Bros Master Butchers Stewartstown, Hazelton Motors, Dolphin Takeaway Dungannon, Cookstown Hockey Club, the registration personnel, barbecue chefs, catering helpers, photographers and the club committee for organizing the event.
The proceeds from the event went to Charis Cancer Care and Marie Curie.

