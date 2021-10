NEWMILLS runner Nick Griggs was on the winner's podium again on Sunday after winning the Mini London Marathon.

The event is a breeding ground for future Olympians and Paralympians. Athletes such as Mo Farah and David Weir have competed in it in the past whereas Tokyo Olympians like Keely Hogkinson, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr also ran it during their youth.



