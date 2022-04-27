Dungannon Bowling Club’s season commences

FOLLOWING the closure of the green for the winter period, Dungannon Bowling Club's official opening of the outdoor season took place on Monday, April 4.

A large turn-out of members saw newly elected presidents for 2022, John O’Neill for the men and Ann McKiver for the ladies, throw the first bowls to mark the occasion. After welcoming addresses by both presidents, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the passing of former members and their relatives. This was followed by a splendid tea provided by the lady members.

A club spokesperson said: "The green itself, despite the grass having been cut, was hardly playable. At the request of the Mid-Ulster Council, we finished the previous season early in September 2021 to allow essential maintenance work, such as scarifying, spiking and sanding. However, this work has only been carried out within recent days."

The season has got off to a very slow start for the club. Two friendly matches had been arranged by match secretary, Keith Wright, and fortunately these were both ‘away’ games to Dunbarton and Magherafelt. The annual Bell Cup match against Fairhill was also arranged for Easter Tuesday and again it was an ‘away’ fixture for Dungannon.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier