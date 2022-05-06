Kingspan is calling Clogher Valley’s name again!

CLOGHER Valley Rugby Club are through to the Junior Cup Final at Kingspan on May 14!

The Valley overcome a tough encounter with Cooke at Shaws Bridge in Belfast 14 points to 7.

The home side fought bravely until the final whistle, but tries from Aaron Dunwoody and David Stinson and two conversions from Paul Armstrong was enough to see the Valley men through to another Cup Final at the home of Ulster Rugby.

The pitch at Shaws Bridge was showing the wear and tear from a long season of rugby, with more sand than grass and despite the overnight rain the ground was still firm, but the rain drizzled throughout the game and didn’t suit fast flowing rugby.

