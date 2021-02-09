Tyrone hurling boss recruits quality backroom team

The Tyrone hurlers are ready to hit the grass, and itching for the opportunity to show new boss Michael McShane what they are made of.

And the recently appointed manager has everything in place for a fast-tracked pre-season programme that will set his squad up for a strong challenge for honours in Division 3A of the National Hurling League.

McShane has assembled an impressive backroom team, and confirmed at the weekend that Stephen McGarry and Tommy Stevenson will join the set-up as coaches.

He rates his Ballycastle club-mate McGarry highly as an emerging coach with a bright future, while Stevenson has a proven track record as a strength and conditioning specialist, having worked with the Tyrone hurlers in the past, as well as Armagh, Antrim and the Armagh ladies footballers.

With collective training not yet permitted due to Covid-19 restrictions, the new regime will have to show patience as they wait for the go-ahead for the beginning of a new era.

Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh clubman John Devlin and Plunkett McCallan of Eire Og Carrrickmire have been appointed as selectors, while Ronan Brannigan will be the team doctor, and Aidan McHugh taking on the role of kitman.

